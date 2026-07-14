Science for sustainable development: the role of free and safe science ecosystems

As part of the 2026 Global Conference on the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024–2033), UNESCO, together with the International Science Council (ISC), is hosting a thematic session entitled "Advancing Scientific Freedom and the Safety of Scientists: Enabling Responsible and Inclusive Science Systems." (17 July 2026, 15:55 – 17:10, CEST, Room IX, UNESCO HQ and online: Zoom registration link).

Globally, scientists, particularly women and other underrepresented groups, face growing threats to their freedom, autonomy, and security in producing knowledge, undermining scientific progress and evidence-based policymaking.

Scientific freedom and the safety of scientists are essential conditions for science to effectively contribute to sustainable development. This principle lies at the core of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024–2033), which seeks to strengthen the contribution of science to addressing global challenges. When scientists are able to work freely, safely and responsibly, science is better equipped to produce the knowledge, innovation and evidence needed to support sustainable development.

The session will shed light on the linkages between scientific freedom, the safety of scientists and the broader sustainable development agenda, while exploring practical ways to address the growing challenges faced by researchers across different regional and institutional contexts. It will also provide an opportunity to examine how UNESCO, through its Programme on the Freedom and Safety of Scientists and the 2017 Recommendation on Science and Scientific Researchers, can support countries, institutions and research communities in strengthening protections for scientists and fostering enabling environments for scientific research.