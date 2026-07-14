UNESCO reinforces safeguarding capacities at the Odesa Archaeological Museum

In July 2023, as missile strikes hit Odesa, the Odesa Archaeological Museum was not directly struck — but the damage was unmistakable. Shockwaves cracked its walls, part of the ceiling collapsed, and repeated vibrations from nearby explosions continued to increase vulnerability of the 19th-century building.

To help safeguard more than 160,000 artefacts, UNESCO, with support from the Foundation of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, launched a project to strengthen the museum’s conservation, documentation and emergency preparedness capacities.

Through a comprehensive approach combining preventive conservation, storage reorganization, digitization, emergency preparedness and professional capacity-building, the project aims to improve the protection and long-term preservation of one of Ukraine’s most significant archaeological collections.

Since the launch of the project, UNESCO has focused on strengthening the storage security organization and risk preparedness alongside training programmes for museum staff and student. Museum staff, students and young professionals received specialized training in collections care, emergency response and the UNESCO-ICCROM RE-ORG methodology, while new custom-built storage equipment was installed to improve collection safety.

The project has already delivered significant results for the safeguarding of the museum’s collections, including the inventorying of thousands of objects, the reorganization of storage materials, the digitization of archival documentation and the photographic documentation of archaeological collections.