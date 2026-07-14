Healthyr and Premier Health Solutions Partner to Launch Smart Health Companion

New experience will bring benefit-aware guidance, whole-person health support, and behavioral insight to eligible members.

Together with Premier Health Solutions, we are creating a member experience that helps people understand, act, and stay engaged over time.” — Stacey Finster

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthyr, LLC and Premier Health Solutions, LLC today announced a strategic partnership to launch a Smart Health Companion for eligible Premier Health Solutions members.The partnership combines Premier Health Solutions' member and benefits administration capabilities with Healthyr Horizon, Healthyr's intelligent Smart Patient Companion platform. The experience brings SCOUT, each member's Smart Patient Companion, into Premier Health Solutions' broader member experience. With it, Premier Health Solutions becomes one of the first third-party administrators to embed an AI-powered health companion directly into the care members navigate every day.Eligible members will have access to a connected set of health tools and support, including daily health actions; medication support and AI-enabled medication scanning; a unified health profile; nutrition and fitness tools; AI meal scanning; health risk assessments; Virtual Vitals; 3D Body Scan; mental wellness resources; and guidance based on approved Premier Health Solutions pathways.SCOUT is designed to help members make practical use of those offerings as questions and needs arise. Rather than requiring members to sort through separate tools or determine which resource may apply, SCOUT can connect relevant information, programs, and health support to the decisions members are making in everyday life.Over time, the experience helps members see how their own health is progressing across daily actions, nutrition, medication awareness, vitals, and the programs they're using, so they can stay engaged and make more informed health decisions.Healthyr CEO and Founder Stacey Finster commented, “Healthcare does not have an access problem alone. It has an execution problem. Members are given benefits, programs, care plans, and resources, but the real work happens between visits, where decisions are made, and behaviors are shaped. Together with Premier Health Solutions, we are creating a member experience that helps people understand, act, and stay engaged over time.”Premier Health Solutions President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Krzysiak added, “At Premier Health Solutions, our focus has always been helping members access, understand, and use the programs available to them. This partnership with Healthyr gives us a powerful new way to extend that support through a more personal, intelligent member experience and gives our partners a more compelling, differentiated offering in a competitive market.”Healthyr and Premier Health Solutions expect to launch the Smart Health Companion experience for eligible members in October 2026.Healthyr, LLC is a healthcare technology company and the creator of Healthyr Horizon, an intelligent Smart Patient Companion platform that brings health data, benefits, care resources, and everyday guidance into one connected member experience. Powered by SCOUT, Healthyr helps people take action between visits, across conditions, and throughout the moments where health decisions are made.Founded in 2012, Premier Health Solutions (PHS) is a trusted Third-Party Administrator (TPA) specializing in health and ancillary benefit solutions. Acting as a bridge between insurance carriers and agencies, the company is committed to innovation, exceptional service, and strategic growth. PHS empowers individuals, families, and small businesses to access customized, affordable benefit solutions to address their needs. PHS prioritizes transparency, integrity, and collaboration, ensuring partners and clients thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

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