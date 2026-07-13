Bowser Administration Launches DC250 Mural Project Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary Across All Eight Wards

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is celebrating the launch of the District’s DC250 Mural Project, a citywide public art initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Coordinated by the Department of Public Works (DPW) through its nationally recognized MuralsDC program, the initiative will create eight new murals—one in each ward—in the coming weeks. Each mural will tell its own story, reflecting the history, identity, aspirations, and unique character of its neighborhood.

“Public art is a fantastic way to celebrate our country’s semiquincentennial – through art, we can share our stories, celebrate our shared values, and inspire future generations,” said Mayor Bowser. “These murals will highlight the people, places, and cultures that make our nation’s capital a vibrant and beautiful city.”

Each mural is being designed and painted by a DC-based artist selected for their artistic vision and deep connection to the communities they represent. The first mural is currently underway at 1335 H Street NE. Other mural locations include iconic local destinations like Ben’s Chili Bowl in Ward 1, Blagden Alley in Ward 2, the Shrimp Boat complex in Ward 7, and the Southeast Tennis Learning Center in Ward 8. Additional locations and artist information will be announced as work progresses.

“For nearly two decades, DPW’s MuralsDC program has transformed District corridors into works of art that reduce graffiti and strengthen community pride,” said DPW Interim Director Anthony Crispino. “The DC250 Mural Project continues that tradition by bringing together local artists, property owners, and residents to reflect on our nation’s history while celebrating the unique voices and stories found in every corner of the District.”

The DC250 Mural Project is one of several initiatives supporting the District’s commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary. Together, the murals will serve as lasting landmarks that celebrate both the nation’s founding and the communities and stories that continue to shape our future.

MuralsDC is a program of the DC Department of Public Works, which has coordinated the installation of nearly 200 murals across all eight wards. Since its launch in 2007, the program has partnered with local artists and the DC community to create vibrant public art that celebrates neighborhood identity, deters graffiti, and enhances public spaces across the District.

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