July 13, 2026PUBLIC NOTICE

Nomination Period for Stokes County Board of Social Services

The North Carolina Social Services Commission will make an appointment to the Stokes County Board of Social Services. The Social Services Commission will consider nominations at a future meeting.

The nomination period is scheduled from July 13, 2026, to August 12, 2026. Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 12, 2026. You may obtain a Nomination Form from the local department of social services office (DSS). The form must be fully completed by the nominee, signed, dated, and returned. Forms may be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the address below.

The form can also be accessed on the Web at: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/application-countyboards-social-services/download?attachment. Click on the link to the Nomination Form at the bottom of the Social Services Commission members web page. Please submit the completed form to:

Danielle Upchurch

N.C. Social Services Commission

2401 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C. 27699-2444

Email: Danielle.Upchurch@dhhs.nc.gov

Should you have any questions, please contact Danielle Upchurch at (919) 527-6338 or Danielle.Upchurch@dhhs.nc.gov.

NC DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES • DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES • SOCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION

LOCATION: 1915 Health Services Way, Raleigh, NC 27607

MAILING ADDRESS: 2401 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-2444

www.ncdhhs.gov • TEL: 919-527-6335

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY / AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER