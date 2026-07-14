Bus service from Waterbury CT to NYC and Boston. TransportAzumah Bus Bus gates at the GWB Bus Station in NYC

New bus service provides Waterbury residents with faster access to NYC while the Waterbury Branch is shut down.

Our Waterbury service to NYC and Boston offers reclining seats, a bathroom, power outlets, and generous luggage storage options. We are the BEST option from Waterbury to NYC and Boston.” — Joel Anabilah-Azumah

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransportAzumah's new bus service from Waterbury CT to NYC and Boston provides a competitive alternative to shuttle bus service while the Waterbury Branch is closed for station upgrades. Four trips are provided between Waterbury and NYC as well as Waterbury and Boston beginning on Friday, July 31, 2026. Travel times of just 2 hours each way directly from Waterbury to NYC provides shorter travel times than any other option except for driving yourself. Our well timed schedules allow customers to enjoy the nightlife and sports events in NYC and Boston with late night departures to get you back to Waterbury later than the Waterbury Branch schedule allowed.Our convenient NYC stop located at the George Washington Bridge Bus Station in Washington Heights (Gate 4) has a direct connection to the A express subway at 175 Street, which can get you to Midtown in less than 20 minutes. The GWB Bus Station also has an indoor climate controlled waiting room for 125 people, shielding passengers from very hot and cold temperatures as well as bad weather. This location also avoids ever-present traffic jams in Midtown Manhattan. Our Waterbury pickup in front of the Metro-North station is a location most Waterbury residents are familiar with. Our Boston location is centrally located in the Back Bay neighborhood and is very close to the Back Bay train station and numerous transport options across Boston.Waterbury CT > New York NY: 2:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 8:00 PMNew York NY > Waterbury CT: 12:30 AM, 7:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 5:30 PMWaterbury CT > Boston MA: 1:45 AM, 8:45 AM, 1:00 PM, 7:00 PMBoston MA > Waterbury CT: 8:45 AM, 12:45 PM, 5:45 PM, 11:45 PMTransportAzumah buses require a RESERVATION and can be made online at our website.If your plans change, you have up to 48 hours before departure to reschedule or cancel this trip and the refund will be sent directly to the card that you used to pay for your trip.Service is also being provided from Danbury to NYC and Boston.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.