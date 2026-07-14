ClickSpace Continues Its Expansion, Betting the Future of Work Is Community

Entrepreneurs build the future from Clickspace's flexible offices in Montreal

Five years after launching, Clickspace expands again as entrepreneurs increasingly seek flexible workspaces that foster relationships.

Entrepreneurs don't simply want to rent offices anymore- they want to belong. Community has become one of the most valuable amenities a workspace can offer, and Clickspace is designed to reflect that.” — Margaux Chetrit

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As traditional co-working models face declining engagement and remote work continues to reshape how people connect, Montréal-based workspace project ClickSpace is continuing to expand around a simple belief: community has become the new competitive advantage.Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, ClickSpace has evolved beyond shared office space into a series of purpose-built entrepreneurial communities where founders can collaborate and develop meaningful relationships. Its newest expansion, ClickSpace AI, joins the company's successful communities dedicated to e-commerce entrepreneurs and women-led businesses.Amid growing concerns around loneliness and the rise of remote work, particularly among younger generations, ClickSpace is providing an antidote by creating environments where entrepreneurs don't just work- they connect, collaborate and grow together."Entrepreneurship can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also be deeply isolating," explains Margaux Chetrit, Managing Director of ClickSpace. "We're seeing a shift away from generic co-working toward something much more intentional. Entrepreneurs don't simply want to rent offices anymore - they want to belong somewhere. Community has become one of the most valuable amenities a workspace can offer, and we're designing ClickSpace in function of that."Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all co-working experience, ClickSpace curates niche communities built around shared industries, interests and ambitions. Members connect through curated events, educational programming, collaborative workspaces and thoughtfully designed common areas that encourage relationships to develop naturally. This model has translated into strong engagement and sustained occupancy.Clickspace’s community-driven approach is also anchored in real-world activations. In October of this past year, the company hosted the launch of Clickspace AI, attracting over 250 of Montreal’s most ambitious entrepreneurs, alongside Canada's federal minister of Artificial Intelligence, Evan Solomon, highlighting both the demand for connection and the city’s growing role in innovation.Throughout August, ClickSpace will host Coffee and Community, a weekly networking series bringing entrepreneurs together on the ClickSpace × 1 Chabanel rooftop. The series launches Tuesday, August 11, with a Café Olimpico pop-up and programming designed to spark meaningful business connections.Supporting the growth of ClickSpace AI is KPMG , the community's lead partner.“Montreal benefits from a dynamic AI ecosystem and a strong entrepreneurial community. By bringing founders together to share ideas, build relationships and learn from one another, initiatives like ClickSpace AI help create the conditions for innovation and long-term growth. We’re proud to support this community and contribute to its continued evolution,” said Michael Ickman, Partner at KPMG.Clickspace’s momentum continues this fall with the announcement of a fourth specialized community, launching in September 2026 and dedicated to Montréal's creative industries.Five years after opening its first location, ClickSpace is proving that the future of work isn't defined by square footage, but by the strength of the communities built within it. As the company plans its next phase, it reflects a broader shift, from workspace as a service, to workspace as a catalyst for connection and growth.

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