Sen. McNerney Honors SD 5 Woman of the Year, Stockton Deputy Police Chief Anabel Morris

SACRAMENTO – Sen. Jerry McNerney on Thursday honored Stockton Deputy Police Chief Anabel Morris, whom the senator selected as the 2026 Woman of the Year for Senate District 5.

Earlier this year, Morris became the first Latina deputy chief in Stockton Police Department history.

“Deputy Chief Morris is a true trailblazer, and it’s my great honor to name her as the 2026 Woman of the Year for Senate District 5,” Sen. McNerney said. “Deputy Chief Morris exemplifies the best of local law enforcement, working passionately throughout her impressive career to foster trust between the community and police, inspire local youth, and make Stockton safer.”

“From migrant housing to deputy chief, my rise was powered by the people who believed in me — their faith turned my beginnings into momentum," Deputy Chief Morris said.

Sen. McNerney honored Deputy Chief Morris at a reception at his district office in Stockton. Also on hand for the event was Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the first Latina to serve as leader of the state Senate.

Raised in the farm labor community of the San Joaquin Valley, Deputy Chief Morris is a first generation Mexican American and has served in the Stockton Police Department for a quarter century.

She began her law enforcement career in 2001 as a Stockton police trainee and rose through the ranks, serving in various roles, including patrol officer, community police officer, field training officer, and school resource officer. She was also a member of both the recruiting unit and the crisis negotiations team.

In 2016, Morris earned a promotion to sergeant, and in the following years her roles included patrol supervisor, recruiting unit supervisor, and crisis negotiations team supervisor.

In 2021, she became a lieutenant and served in several roles including watch commander, critical incident and investigation team commander, and recruiting unit team commander.

Morris achieved the rank of captain in January 2025 and then deputy chief on March 1, 2026, when she assumed command of the Community Relations and Logistics Bureau.

Over the years, Morris has established a strong collaboration between the community and the police department to reduce crime, inspire youth, nurture empathy, solve problems and help people. In 2025, Stockton's violent crime rate dropped to its lowest level in 15 years.

In addition to her sterling career in law enforcement, Morris has always prioritized her family. She worked the overnight shift for nearly a decade so she could spend more time with her two young girls.

Sen. Jerry McNerney is chair of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, and his 5th Senate District includes all of San Joaquin County and Alameda County’s Tri-Valley.