Newsom Signs McNerney’s Bill to Expand Access to Locally Grown Food for Students

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed Sen. Jerry McNerney’s SB 1058, which updates state law to expand students’ access to high-quality, locally grown and culturally appropriate foods.

“California was the first state to provide two free meals a day to all public school students and the first to establish high standards for school nutrition. The governor’s signing of SB 1058 ensures that our landmark school meals programs will work as intended by providing students with sustainable, nutritious, high-quality food,” said Sen. McNerney, D-Pleasanton. “SB 1058 will also make for happier and healthier students who are ready to learn while benefiting our local farmers.”

SB 1058, Local Meals for Kids, won unanimous approval in both houses of the Legislature. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2027. It was sponsored by the California School Nutrition Association.

“SB 1058 enables school food service directors to better serve the specific needs of our students and families and provide more locally sourced foods as well as to better support the small farms and businesses in our communities. We are very appreciative of Senator McNerney,” said Janice Carter, president, California School Nutrition Association.

In 2021, California became the first state in the nation to enact a universal school meals program, providing two free meals a day to all public school students, beginning in the 2022 school year. In 2023, California became the first state to adopt high standards for healthy school meals.

However, California’s outdated procurement rules have served as a barrier to fully implementing the state’s groundbreaking school meals programs because school districts must consider the price of food above all else.

SB 1058 removes this barrier by allowing school districts to balance quality, meal diversity, access to fresh and local products, and community specific needs with price. The new law also better aligns California with national standards.

SB 1058 also allows schools to better support local farmers and small businesses while tailoring their meals program to meet the specific needs of local communities, ensuring that meals are highly nutritious, better tasting, minimally processed, and culturally appropriate.

Sen. Jerry McNerney is chair of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, and his 5th Senate District includes all of San Joaquin County and Alameda County’s Tri-Valley.