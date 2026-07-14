Ex-Amazonians Launch Inferdat to Redefine How Organizations Get Generative AI to Production

Introducing Inferdat

Emerging from stealth as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner, Inferdat introduces three products built to close the gap between AI ambition and production reality

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inferdat, a generative AI startup led by former Amazon Web Services engineers, today emerged from stealth with the launch of three products and a full set of AWS credentials: AWS Advanced Tier Partner status, the AWS AI Competency, and a named launch partnership for AWS Agents for Partner Central, unveiled at the AWS New York City Summit.Inferdat was built around a pattern its team watched repeat itself inside organization after organization: GenAI initiatives stall at the same place, every time. Between a working proof of concept and a system the business can actually run. The root causes are predictable. Poor data quality. Inadequate risk controls. Escalating costs. Unclear business value. Inferdat was built to eliminate all four."We saw this stall point constantly," said Sujaiy Shivakumar, CEO and Founder of Inferdat. "A team builds an impressive POC, leadership is excited, and then months go by trying to get it production-ready. The problem isn't the AI. It's the process. We built Inferdat to run a better one."Inferdat has already worked with a range of customers across industries during its stealth period, validating each product line in real production environments.---Three Products. The Full Production Lifecycle.ProdWorks™ is Inferdat's 4-stage accelerated deployment process that gets GenAI systems to production up to four times faster than the industry average, with security, governance, observability, and cost controls built in from day one. Not retrofitted. Not deferred. In place before you go live. Learn more about ProdWorks -> ABI™ is Inferdat's white-label, embeddable AI analytics and agent platform: proactive by design and production-ready in hours. ABI deploys directly inside a customer's own AWS infrastructure so data never leaves their environment. Any employee can query business data in plain English and receive interactive dashboards in real time. No SQL. No data team required. Learn more about ABI -> Advance is Inferdat's managed GenAI operations program, powered by the Observe platform. GenAI systems degrade silently as models change and usage shifts. Advance provides continuous quality monitoring, drift detection, prompt degradation alerts, cost optimization, and operational reliability so AI systems keep performing long after launch. Learn more about Advance -> ---About InferdatInferdat is an AWS Data and AI partner founded by former AWS employees that helps organizations build and operate production-ready data, analytics, generative AI, and agentic AI solutions. ProdWorks™ is Inferdat's 4-stage deployment process that gets organizations to production in 6 to 10 weeks, roughly 4x faster than the industry average, with observability, security, governance, cost controls, and reliability built in from day one. ABI™ is Inferdat's white-label AI analytics and agent platform, deployed directly into a customer's AWS environment.To learn more, visit inferdat.ai.

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