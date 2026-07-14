U.S. Forces Complete New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets
TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET on July 13.
During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping. CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities.
More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.