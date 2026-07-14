U.S. Forces Complete New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET on July 13.

During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets across Iran including Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping. CENTCOM forces employed precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities.

More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East. American forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.