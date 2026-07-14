Half a Century of Impact, CCC Turns 50
Since those early years, the CCC has grown into the largest and longest‑running conservation corps in the nation. Corpsmembers have tackled a wide variety of projects, making the State of California a better place for all. Together, they have:
- Planted 25+ million trees
- Completed 13,895 miles of backcountry trails
- Completed 14+ million hours of emergency response work
- Completed 86+ million hours of natural resources work
- Connected with 48 countries to advance conservation globally
Honoring this incredible legacy, CCC embarked on a Golden Anniversary Bus Tour across California. In San Diego, Los Angeles, Monterey County, Fresno County, the East Bay, and Chico, members and supporters of the CCC community came together to celebrate.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.