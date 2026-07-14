Half a Century of Impact, CCC Turns 50

Since those early years, the CCC has grown into the largest and longest‑running conservation corps in the nation. Corpsmembers have tackled a wide variety of projects, making the State of California a better place for all. Together, they have:

Planted 25+ million trees

Completed 13,895 miles of backcountry trails

Completed 14+ million hours of emergency response work

Completed 86+ million hours of natural resources work

Connected with 48 countries to advance conservation globally

Honoring this incredible legacy, CCC embarked on a Golden Anniversary Bus Tour across California. In San Diego, Los Angeles, Monterey County, Fresno County, the East Bay, and Chico, members and supporters of the CCC community came together to celebrate.