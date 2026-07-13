Newport resumes floodwall mural project with first new panels set for August





The blank spaces along Newport’s floodwall won’t stay empty much longer. Beginning in August, local artists will start transforming them into scenes from the city’s past.

Newport’s new floodwall mural project, along Dave Cowens Drive, is designed to celebrate the city’s history through a series of murals. The first two mural panels will begin next month and give the community a taste of what’s to come, with the goal of generating support and fundraising for future panels.

Work on the murals, which were originally designed to commemorate the city’s 225th anniversary, began in 2020.

Newport announced last April its intention to complete the murals that have sat unfinished. Get our arts and events newsletter! Find things to do across NKY and a collection of our latest arts and culture reporting.

The city said at the time that the work was “temporarily paused due to concerns about one of the panels,” though it did not specify which panel or what the concern was.

“Given their prominent, unfinished state in a highly visible location, we recognize the public’s interest and remain committed to moving forward,” the city said last April. “Our goal is to complete these artworks in a way that reflects our shared heritage while enhancing the beauty of our city.”





The new mural panels will be a continuation of the completed mural panel that is there now.

Newport’s historic preservation officer organized the new mural content into a chronological timeline with each panel depicting a different era of the city’s history.

The murals will be designed and painted by local artists selected through a public call for artists process. The city said that ArtsWave is helping with overseeing the selection process to ensure a diverse group of artists reflects Newport’s history and culture.

“Our parks and public spaces tell the story of who we are, and this project gives us an opportunity to share Newport’s story in a lasting way,” said Newport Municipal Specialist Josh Tunning. “These murals will transform the floodwall into a place where residents can see their community reflected and where visitors can experience the rich history that has shaped Newport for generations.”

The project was formed by a mural committee that developed the vision after reviewing nearly 200 responses from a community public survey. Residents identified landmarks, businesses, notable people and stories as the key elements they wanted represented.

As additional funding becomes available, more panels will be added to expand the series and tell additional chapters of Newport’s history.

More information about the call for artists, project updates and opportunities to support the floodwall mural project will be announced as it becomes available. Enjoy this story? Help power the next one. Your support keeps LINK nky’s independent, fact-based reporting free and deeply connected to our community.

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