Wisconsin Lottery Celebrates Lottery Week

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Lottery is joining lotteries across North America in celebrating the eighth annual Lottery Week, beginning today.

During Lottery Week, Wisconsin Lottery plans to run a social media giveaway all week, where three winners per day will receive five Bee Lucky scratch tickets that each offer an opportunity to win a top prize of $6,000. The giveaway will also be available for entry within the Lottery’s daily Players Club email. Participants must be 18 years old and a Wisconsin resident to enter the giveaway.

Lotteries play a transformative role in communities throughout North America by supporting local initiatives, fueling economic growth, and backing essential public services. Since its inception in 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has helped generate over $6.4 billion in property tax credits for eligible Wisconsin homeowners. In addition, retailers large and small throughout the state have earned combined total compensation of $1.3 billion and players have won more than $12 billion in prizes. In fiscal year 2025, U.S. lotteries generated sales of over $109.3 billion, resulting in more than $28.4 billion for their beneficiaries.

"It feels great to celebrate Lottery Week knowing we are continuing to fulfill our mission and provide Wisconsin homeowners with property tax relief," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "We're honored to join other lotteries across the country in celebrating the positive impacts we've made to our communities."

According to North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, an average of 95% of the revenue generated from traditional U.S. lottery games goes directly back into the economy through prizes, retailer commissions, and public beneficiaries. These funds help improve the quality of life for individuals and communities, help support small businesses, and provide essential services and resources.

“When someone purchases a lottery ticket, they’re doing more than playing for a chance to win. They’re also helping support important public programs and services,” said David Gale, Executive Director of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries. “This week, we celebrate not only the positive community impact of lottery proceeds, but also the commitment and dedication of our Lottery and vendor employees.”