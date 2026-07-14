Governor Lamont Reminds Families That No-Cost Meals Are Available for All Children While School Is Out During the Summer Months

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today are reminding Connecticut families that during the summer months, nutritious meals are available at no cost to all children in the state, helping to ensure that students continue to have access to healthy meals while school out.

Any child age 18 and younger may receive meals at participating locations. No application, proof of income, or identification are required.

To locate participating meal sites, use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meals Site Finder at www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder or call 2-1-1. Because locations and operating hours may change throughout the summer, families are encouraged to confirm location and meal service times before visiting.

“Access to nutritious meals is essential to supporting children’s health, well-being, and success,” Governor Lamont said. “We encourage families to take advantage of this important resource available in communities across Connecticut throughout the summer.”

“Good nutrition supports healthy development and helps ensure students are ready to learn when they return to school,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “We are grateful to the schools and community partners across Connecticut who make this program possible for thousands of children each summer.”

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Summer Food Service Program extends the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program during the summer months. Summer meal locations are operated by schools, municipalities, camps, colleges, and nonprofit organizations and are located in a variety of different places, like parks, schools, pools, libraries and more.