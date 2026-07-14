Calgary Security Firm Guard Tower Security Expands Province-Wide, Launches New Website

Guard Tower Security staff

Beltline-based firm brings GPS-tracked guards and client-visible patrol logs to 11 Alberta markets — from Fort McMurray camps to Lethbridge storefronts.

Is anyone looking for risk before it becomes an incident? That's the standard we're bringing to the rest of Alberta.” — Nael Malaeb, Founder and CEO of Guard Tower Security

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guard Tower Security Inc., a licensed Calgary-based security guard company, today announced an expansion of its service coverage across Alberta and the launch of a redesigned website supporting the province-wide rollout.The company, founded and led by CEO Nael Malaeb and headquartered in Calgary's Beltline at 1111 4 St SW, now provides on-site guarding, mobile patrol, and specialized security services to businesses and property managers in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Cochrane, Chestermere, and Okotoks.The expansion extends a Calgary operation built around eight service lines: uniformed security guards, mobile patrol, construction site security, event security, concierge and condo security, retail and loss prevention, fire watch, and truck yard security."Most properties think security is handled because there's a guard on site and cameras on the wall," said Nael Malaeb , Founder and CEO of Guard Tower Security. "But when something actually happens, a lot of those setups fall short. The problem usually isn't the guard — it's the structure behind them. Are patrols actually being done? Are reports being filed properly? Is anyone looking for risk before it becomes an incident? That's the standard we're bringing to the rest of Alberta."Accountability as the differentiatorGuard Tower Security's model centres on documentation and client visibility. Clients receive access to a portal with patrol logs, incident reports, and performance dashboards, and guards are GPS-tracked on site — a response to a common complaint in the guarding industry that clients cannot verify whether contracted patrols were actually performed.Every Guard Tower guard is licensed through Alberta's Solicitor General Security Programs and trained in de-escalation, emergency response, first aid, and CPR. The company is licensed and insured in Alberta, maintains 24/7 dispatch, and can deploy guards to a new site in as little as 24 to 48 hours.The company holds a 4.8-star rating on Google from Alberta clients including property managers, event organizers, churches, and commercial sites."We hire with care, we train with purpose, and we treat our guards with respect — because a guard who is looked after does a better job on your property," Malaeb said. "Expanding across Alberta doesn't change that. It just means more communities get the same standard."New websiteThe newly launched website at www. guardtowersecurity.ca gives each Alberta market a dedicated page with local service details, alongside individual pages for each of the company's eight service lines. The site also hosts the company's blog and a free site-assessment request form.Malaeb also publishes Secure Calgary, a free video series offering crime-prevention guidance to local businesses and property owners, and has appeared as a guest on the Mastering Property Management podcast.About Guard Tower Security Inc.Guard Tower Security Inc. is a licensed and insured security company headquartered in Calgary , Alberta, serving businesses, property managers, construction firms, retailers, and event organizers across the province. Services include uniformed security guards, mobile patrol, construction site security, event security, concierge and condo security, retail and loss prevention, fire watch, and truck yard security. Every guard is licensed through Alberta's Solicitor General Security Programs. The company operates 24/7 dispatch and offers free, no-obligation site assessments.

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