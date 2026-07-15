Barceló México Reforma Sets the Benchmark for Sustainability in Mexico City

Barceló México Reforma The Barceló México Reforma Team

Barceló México Reforma is the first hotel to obtain Green Globe certification in Mexico City.

At Barceló México Reforma, we understand that sustainability is not a goal, but an ongoing commitment.” — Francesc Mestre, General Manager.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barceló México Reforma has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification . Located in the heart of Mexico City, the luxury 5-star Barceló México Reforma hotel is a perfect choice for visitors to the capital of the Aztec nation. Its prime location makes it ideal for business, cultural or leisure trips, and its exceptional services and facilities make it an ideal hotel for couples or families.Francesc Mestre, General Manager of the hotel said, “We are all very proud to have achieved our first Green Globe certification. At Barceló México Reforma, we understand that sustainability is not a goal, but an ongoing commitment. Every initiative we implement reflects our responsibility to the environment, our community, and future generations."Barceló México Reforma reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility through the implementation of various initiatives focused on efficient resource management, waste reduction, and community outreach. Barceló México Reforma is the first hotel to obtain Green Globe certification in Mexico City and is firmly establishing itself as a benchmark for best practices within the hotel sector in the destination.As part of its sustainability management plan (SMP), the hotel has developed water efficiency management initiatives that include consumption monitoring systems, low-flow devices in rooms and common areas, and a linen and towel reuse program in guest rooms. These actions have led to a significant reduction in annual water consumption while strengthening environmental awareness among employees and visitors.Barceló México Reforma has implemented comprehensive waste management and segregation practices, accompanied by a strategy to phase out single use plastics To reduce plastic packaging, room amenities have been redesigned and soap dispensers are now installed in showers in guest rooms. Plastic bags have been replaced with reusable cloth bags for the laundry service. Reusable and biodegradable alternatives have also been adopted in the U-Wellness center, restaurants, and event spaces. Thanks to these measures, the hotel aims to foster a more responsible hotel culture and has managed to greatly reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.Another fundamental pillar in Barceló México Reforma’s sustainability mission is the establishment of its own Green Team, a dedicated group of employees from different hotel departments, who lead internal awareness campaigns, reforestation days, and partnerships with responsible local suppliers. Green Team initiatives have increased staff participation in various sustainability programs and generated positive impacts both inside and outside the hotel.Through these actions, Barceló México Reforma continues to move toward a more sustainable operating model, aligned with international industry standards and the global vision of Barceló Hotel Group. The Group has already been recognized at the Best Hotels Awards 2024 and FITURNext 2025 for its internal Barceló ReGen program and its sustainability strategy, focused on regenerative tourism. These awards recognize the Barceló Group as a leader in tourism with positive impacts on the environment in the different destinations where it operates.ContactIvonne SánchezGerente de CalidadQuality ManagerBarceló México ReformaAv. Paseo de la Reforma #1C.P 06030 Col TabacaleraCiudad de MéxicoMéxicoE mexicoreforma.calidad@barcelo.comT+52 55 51 28 5000barcelo.com

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