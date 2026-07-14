Connecticut Department of Public Health reports rise in cyclosporiasis cases statewide with link to national outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn.— The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced that 35 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed in Connecticut as of July 13, 2026, nearly double the 19 cases reported at the same point last year. While no specific food source has been identified in Connecticut, DPH is actively monitoring the situation, interviewing all reported cases, and urging residents to follow safe food-handling and produce-washing practices to reduce their risk.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. People become infected by consuming food or water that contains the parasite. The most common symptom is frequent, watery diarrhea, though some individuals may experience no symptoms at all. Illness typically begins within one week of exposure but can range from two days to more than two weeks. Most healthy people will recover from cyclosporiasis without treatment although their illness may be prolonged. Cyclosporiasis is treatable with antibiotics, rest, and adequate hydration.

Nationally, cyclosporiasis has been reported in 17 states, with the most significant cluster occurring in Southeast Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1562 cases as of July 10, 2026. No specific produce grower, supplier, or food item has been identified as the source of that outbreak to date. Historically, U.S. outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to fresh produce, including bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas, and green onions.

Cyclosporiasis is a reportable condition in Connecticut; healthcare providers and clinical laboratories are required by law to report cases to DPH. DPH conducts statewide surveillance and interviews all reported cases to identify any exposure patterns or common food sources. Connecticut's first cyclosporiasis case of 2026 was reported on May 2. Of the 35 confirmed cases with available information, 22 originated in the United States, and 5 were linked to international travel. Officials are still investigating where the remaining cases were exposed.

"Connecticut's surveillance system is doing exactly what it should: identifying cases, tracking exposures, and helping us stay ahead of this illness," said Commissioner Manisha Juthani, M.D. "We want to reassure residents that cyclosporiasis is treatable and we have not identified a Connecticut-specific source. At the same time, we encourage everyone, especially those at higher risk, to take a few simple precautions with fresh produce this summer. Washing your produce thoroughly, buying whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-washed bagged varieties, and cooking herbs and leafy greens when possible are steps that go a long way."

While cyclosporiasis is not usually life-threatening, dehydration from frequent diarrhea can cause serious complications, particularly for young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or organ transplant recipients. Anyone experiencing sudden, ongoing watery diarrhea is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider promptly.

Safe Produce Practices to Reduce Your Risk

DPH recommends the following food safety steps, particularly for higher-risk individuals:

Wash all fresh produce under clean running water before eating, even if you plan to peel it.

Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged salad mixes. Remove and discard the outer two to three layers of leaves and wash inner leaves under running water.

Wash cilantro, basil, and green onions thoroughly under running water, separating leaves. These items are safest when cooked.

Cook produce when possible. Heating food to 158°F (70°C) or higher kills Cyclospora.

General Food Safety Reminders

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing food.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Wash and sanitize cutting boards, surfaces, and utensils before and after handling food.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.

If You Become Ill

People experiencing sudden and persistent diarrhea, particularly watery or explosive diarrhea, are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider. Cyclosporiasis is treated with antibiotics along with rest and adequate fluids to maintain hydration.

More information is available on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis.

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