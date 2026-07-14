South Carolina Joins Five-State Enforcement Effort to Reduce Speed-Related Crashes

Media: Photos from today's press conference can be found in the SCDPS online photo album here.

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) joins law enforcement partners from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee in Operation Southern Slow Down this week as part of a regional crack down on excessive speeding and reduction of speed-related collisions.

Highway safety representatives from Georgia and South Carolina held joint press conferences today in Augusta and Savannah, Georgia, to announce the annual enforcement and education campaign, which runs through July 19.

Troopers and officers with each agency will concentrate enforcement efforts on interstates and state roadways to focus on reducing the number of vehicles traveling at speeds dangerously above the legal limit. Motorists in South Carolina can expect to see an increased presence and enforcement from the SC Highway Patrol and the SC State Transport Police during this time.

“This collaborative effort with our Southeastern law enforcement partners sends a strong message about the serious consequences of making the reckless choice to speed,” SC Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods said. “The good news is that South Carolina saw a reduction in speed-related crashes last year compared to 2024. Yet, the reality is that the number of drivers exceeding the speed limit continues to cause injuries and deaths that are entirely preventable. Every driver has a choice: slow down, obey the speed limit, and help save lives.”

In 2025, there were 34,150 speed-related collisions in South Carolina, which is nearly 3,000 fewer collisions than the previous year. Of those collisions in 2025, 337 people died.

Nationally, 11,288 people were killed in speed-related collisions in 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). National data also shows that speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one out of every three fatal collisions – a statistic that has stayed consistent for more than 20 years.

Operation Southern Slow Down began in 2017 and runs concurrently with NHTSA’s Speeding Slows You Down national speeding awareness and enforcement campaign.

In addition to enforcement, SCDPS will run the Heavy Foot, Hefty Fine paid media campaign throughout the month on billboards around the state. The agency’s public service announcement, which is part of the paid media campaign, started on July 6 and can be seen on all DPS social platforms for the rest of the month.

NHTSA offers the following safety reminders:

The necessary stopping distance quadruples every time a driver doubles their speed.

Allow more stopping time for bigger vehicles, or when traveling downhill on wet or uneven pavement.

Apply the brakes before entering a curve.

Set a good example for young drivers by driving at the speed limit.

If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass.

Always wear a seat belt.

More information about speeding can be found on the SCDPS website.

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The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors.