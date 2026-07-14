Young family playing in park & elderly women exercising in park
2026 SHBP Virtual Mental Health Workshop: Caring for Others, Caring for Yourself
This is a two-day virtual conference designed to support SHBP employees who are navigating the deeply personal and often overwhelming responsibilities of caregiving. Participants will leave with practical tools, access to Georgia based experts and a stronger understanding of benefits and resources available to support them at every stage of the caregiving journey.
Join us to learn more about:
- The Sandwich Generation- What it Means to be a Caregiver
- Navigating Healthcare and Insurance
- Raising Children While Working Full-Time
- Understanding Alzheimer's Disease
- And Much More!
Save the Dates!
Day One:
Wednesday, August 26
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Day Two:
Thursday, August 27
1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Registration link coming soon
For any questions, please email [email protected]
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