Dr. Sheila Milot MD Honored with Elite Endolift Artist Award for Pioneering Work

Dr. Sheila Milot MD

Premier Medical & MedAesthetic Center LLC in Aiken, S.C., Recognized for Advanced Endolift Expertise and Patient Care

AIKEN, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sheila Milot MD, owner of Premier Medical & MedAesthetic Center LLC in Aiken, South Carolina, has received the Elite Endolift Artist Award, recognizing her expertise and pioneering contributions to the Endolift procedure. Sheila was among the tenth physicians in the United States to adopt Endolift approximately five years ago and is one of only six physicians globally to have earned this award. Her practice is known for integrating cutting-edge technologies and attracting patients from across the country for specialized aesthetic treatments.With over 23 years of experience in the medical aesthetics field, Sheila has cultivated an approach centered on advanced treatments and personalized patient care. Her journey into aesthetics began shortly after Botox's introduction in 2002, leading her to consistently seek out and implement innovative procedures. This dedication ultimately led her to Endolift, which has become a signature offering at her center.At Premier Medical & MedAesthetic Center, Sheila specializes in Endolift for both face and body, a procedure that combines skin tightening with laser lipolysis to address skin laxity and localized fat deposits. Beyond Endolift, her expertise includes a variety of advanced energy-based solutions such as non-ablative fractional lasers, radiofrequency microneedling, and RF body contouring. Sheila employs a multi-modal approach, developing customized treatment plans designed to improve skin quality, texture, tone, laxity, and contour, aiming for natural-looking results. Patients travel from as many as seven different states to receive her specialized care, reflecting the trust placed in her extensive experience and advanced training."My passion has always been to remain at the forefront of what is possible for my patients," said Sheila Milot, MD, Owner of Premier Medical & MedAesthetic Center LLC. "Receiving the Elite Endolift Artist Award is a humbling recognition of our commitment to integrating advanced technologies and delivering personalized care that truly makes a difference in our patients' lives." Testimonials from patients highlight the effectiveness of Sheila's treatments and the trust she builds.For more information about Endolift and other advanced aesthetic services , visit Premier Medical & MedAesthetic Center LLC's website. The center focuses on providing advanced aesthetic solutions to help individuals achieve renewed confidence through a patient-centered philosophy and meticulous treatment approaches.

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