Frostbite Marketing Launches Integrated AI Search Optimization Service Combining SEO, AEO, and GEO

Frostbite Marketing

The new program helps businesses of every size rank on Google and get cited in AI answers from ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews.

Search now splits in two: people still Google, and they increasingly ask an AI assistant. If a business only optimizes for one, it loses the other.” — Head of Search Strategy, Frostbite Marketing

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frostbite Marketing, a national U.S. digital marketing agency, has launched an integrated AI Search Optimization service that combines traditional search engine optimization (SEO) with Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The program is built to help businesses appear both in Google search rankings and inside the AI-generated answers people now read in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews. Details are available at https://frostbitemarketing.com/services/ai-visibility/.

The launch responds to a clear shift in how people look for information. According to the Pew Research Center, 34% of U.S. adults reported having used ChatGPT as of its survey conducted February–March 2025 — roughly double the share in 2023, and rising to 58% among adults under 30 (Pew Research Center, "ChatGPT use among Americans roughly doubled since 2023," June 25, 2025). As more buying journeys begin with a question typed into an AI assistant, simply ranking on a results page is no longer enough; brands also need to be the source the AI cites in its answer.

What the service does

Frostbite Marketing's AI Search Optimization program treats SEO, AEO, and GEO as one connected effort rather than separate tactics:

SEO keeps a business visible in conventional Google and Bing results, the foundation AI systems still draw from.

AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) structures content so it can be lifted directly into answer features and AI summaries — clear, question-led pages with accurate, well-organized facts.

GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) works to get a brand named and cited within responses generated by tools such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews.

The combined approach is designed for businesses of every size, from independent operators to multi-location and national brands, anywhere in the United States.

Free, self-serve tools and an open resource library

Alongside the managed service, Frostbite Marketing publishes a public resource library of more than 100 guides on SEO, AEO, GEO, and AI search at https://frostbitemarketing.com/resources/. The company also offers free self-serve tools, including an AI Citation Checker, a website Snapshot Report, and a set of marketing calculators, so businesses can gauge their current AI and search visibility before deciding on any engagement.

"Search is splitting into two habits at once: people still Google, and they increasingly ask an AI assistant. If a business only optimizes for one, it loses the other. Our job is to make sure a brand shows up in the ranking and gets named in the answer." — Head of Search Strategy, Frostbite Marketing

Availability

The AI Search Optimization service is available now to businesses nationwide. To learn more or request a consultation, visit https://frostbitemarketing.com/services/ai-visibility/.

About Frostbite Marketing

Frostbite Marketing is a national U.S. digital marketing agency specializing in search visibility across both traditional and AI-driven channels. The agency delivers an integrated program of SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to help businesses of every size get found on Google and cited in AI answers from ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews. Frostbite Marketing serves clients across the United States and maintains a public library of more than 100 guides and free self-serve tools. Learn more at https://frostbitemarketing.com.

Media Contact

Frostbite Marketing

Email: info@frostbitemarketing.com

Website: https://frostbitemarketing.com

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