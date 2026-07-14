Injury Crash US 95 Milepost 307, Nez Perce County, Idaho
On Monday, July 13, 2026, at 12:13 a.m., a 43-year-old male from Lapwai, ID, was walking in the northbound lanes of US 95 near milepost 307. The male was then struck by a 1994 Honda Accord driven by a 26-year-old male from Clarkston, WA, that had just merged onto the highway from Nez Perce Rd.
The 43-year-old male was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Northbound lanes of US 95 near milepost 307 were partially blocked for approximately 2 hours while emergency crews investigated the crash.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
4345 / 605
Posted in District 2 - Central Idaho
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.