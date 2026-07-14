Injury Crash US 95 Milepost 307, Nez Perce County, Idaho

On Monday, July 13, 2026, at 12:13 a.m., a 43-year-old male from Lapwai, ID, was walking in the northbound lanes of US 95 near milepost 307. The male was then struck by a 1994 Honda Accord driven by a 26-year-old male from Clarkston, WA, that had just merged onto the highway from Nez Perce Rd.

The 43-year-old male was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Northbound lanes of US 95 near milepost 307 were partially blocked for approximately 2 hours while emergency crews investigated the crash.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 2 - Central Idaho