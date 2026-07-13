Governor Abbott Appoints Skillern To 217th Judicial District Court In Angelina County
TEXAS, July 13 - July 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Kristi Skillern as Judge of the 217th Judicial District Court in Angelina County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026.
Kristi Skillern of Lufkin serves as the city attorney for Lufkin and previously served as the in-house counsel for State Farm Insurance and as defense counsel for Stradley & Wright and Smith and Knott PC. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Bar Association, the Houston and Dallas Bar Associations, the College of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas District & County Attorney’s Association, and the Texas Municipal League. Additionally, she is a member of Rotary International and a volunteer for the Salvation Army and the First Baptist Church of Lukin. Skillern received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s School of Law.
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