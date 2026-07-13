Governor Abbott Appoints Magee As San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, July 13 - July 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Greg Magee as the San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026.

Greg Magee of Pointblank is an attorney at his firm, the Law Office of Greg Magee. Previously, he served in many capacities for San Jacinto County including as justice of the peace, constable, deputy sheriff, and, in Walker County, as a police officer. He is vice president and education chair of the Texas Justice Court Judges Association and is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the College of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is a former director and EMT for San Jacinto County Emergency Medical Services, a former member of the San Jacinto County Historical Commission, and the PB and SC Water Supply Corporation Board of Directors. Magee received a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Police Science, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Sam Houston State University, and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.