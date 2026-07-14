Statement from BCA Superintendent Drew Evans on the Good, Pretti and Sosa-Celis shooting investigations

A July 13 statement from Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has been in discussions with federal authorities and the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding the three investigations involving federal agents since the incidents occurred. The BCA has long-standing relationships with these partners and is appreciative of those relationships which created a path to reaching an agreement to share information. Our work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal partners continues to be critical to the safety of everyone in Minnesota.

These investigations remain active and ongoing and we cannot comment on specific evidence, but great strides have been made in ensuring both state and federal authorities have access to pertinent information to ensure thorough and complete review of these incidents.

Although these incidents garnered extraordinary attention, the BCA has a long history of conducting independent investigations of law enforcement use-of-force incidents and collaborating with state and federal authorities.

The BCA is grateful to the Department of Justice, federal law enforcement partners and the Minneapolis U.S. Attorney’s Office working collaboratively to ensure these are thorough and complete investigations of these incidents.

