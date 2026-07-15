Lance Luke Launches Digital Expert Witness Platform for Construction Litigators

National building expert provides legal teams with 40 years of construction defect and premises liability analysis via a new streamlined portal.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction engineer and three-time best-selling author Lance Luke has announced the launch of a specialized digital platform, ExpertWitness.website. Designed as a resource for legal teams, insurance adjusters, and property associations, the site streamlines access to 40 years of construction inspection, defect analysis, and expert witness testimony.Operating from a Hawaii-based construction management firm, Luke has managed capital improvement projects and building investigations across hundreds of commercial, residential, and Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO) properties. The new website addresses a growing demand for objective, highly technical forensic analysis amid tightening construction regulations and aging infrastructure."In construction litigation, uncovering the exact point where design, workmanship, or compliance failed requires an independent, data-driven approach," said Lance Luke, Principal Consultant. "This platform provides legal professionals with direct access to professional analysis that stands up under cross-examination."The platform highlights Luke's background spanning over 395 major projects and 450 clients. His past expert witness portfolio features technical insights on landmark regional real estate and construction defect cases, including the Marco Polo high-rise fire, the Ala Moana Shopping Center railing failure, and the Ocean Pointe foundation litigation. He also evaluates slip-and-fall premises liability conditions for international hubs and Waikiki hotel-condo projects.Beyond his local focus, Luke served as an expert consultant for the State of Hawaii DCCA RICO Contractor's License Board for over 15 years. His technical commentary on high-profile structural integrity issues has been featured on networks including ABC, CNBC, CNN, NBC, and Fox Affiliates.The newly launched site features technical webinars, case studies, multi-disciplinary certifications, and scheduling portals for case evaluations.About Lance LukeLance Luke, is a National Building Expert, former general contractor, and court-appointed expert witness specializing in construction defects, design failures, and premises liability. He is a frequent speaker for national seminar providers and the author of multiple books on building safety and construction management.

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