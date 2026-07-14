J+B Showroom in Brooklyn Presents 'LOVE JAPAN SUMMER,' Showcasing Traditional and Contemporary Japanese Craftsmanship

LOVE JAPAN SUMMER by J+B IBASEN SENSU PAS TATAMI ZEN LOVE JAPAN SUMMER BBFL

Running July 1–31 at BBFL in Brooklyn, the exhibition features products from Ibasen and PAS, highlighting Japanese craftsmanship and design.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J+B , a Japanese lifestyle showroom located inside Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo ( BBFL ) in Brooklyn, New York, is hosting its seasonal exhibition, "LOVE JAPAN SUMMER," from July 1 through July 31, introducing visitors to a curated selection of Japanese craftsmanship, design, and lifestyle products.The exhibition is designed to provide local consumers, buyers, designers, and members of New York's creative community with opportunities to discover products that reflect both Japan's traditional craftsmanship and contemporary innovation. Throughout the month, visitors can explore a range of products that represent Japanese culture while learning about the stories behind the brands.Among the featured exhibitors is Ibasen, a long-established Tokyo company founded in 1590. Best known for its handcrafted Japanese folding fans (sensu), Ibasen continues a centuries-old tradition of combining functionality with artistry. The fans displayed at the exhibition demonstrate techniques and aesthetics that have been passed down through generations while remaining relevant to modern lifestyles.Also featured is PAS, a Japanese manufacturer introducing innovative tatami products designed for contemporary living environments. By reimagining traditional tatami with modern materials and applications, PAS presents products suitable for homes, offices, hospitality spaces, and interior design projects. The exhibition illustrates how traditional Japanese materials can be incorporated into today's global lifestyles."LOVE JAPAN SUMMER" reflects J+B's mission of connecting Japanese manufacturers and artisans with audiences in the United States through product exhibitions, market testing, and cultural exchange. Rather than functioning solely as a retail space, J+B serves as a platform where visitors can experience Japanese craftsmanship firsthand while brands gain valuable exposure in the U.S. market.Located in Brooklyn, one of New York City's most creative neighborhoods, J+B regularly hosts themed exhibitions that introduce Japanese products across categories including home goods, fashion accessories, lifestyle items, food-related products, and traditional crafts. These exhibitions also create opportunities for conversations between makers, buyers, media, and consumers interested in Japanese culture and design.The July exhibition welcomes members of the public, retailers, interior designers, distributors, and media professionals interested in discovering products that combine Japanese heritage with contemporary design.Event InformationExhibition: LOVE JAPAN SUMMERDates: July 1–31Venue: J+B SHOWROOM at Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo (BBFL), Brooklyn, New YorkAddress: 300 7th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11215Featured Brands:• Ibasen — Traditional Japanese Folding Fans• PAS — Contemporary Tatami ProductsJ+B plans to continue presenting seasonal exhibitions that introduce Japanese brands and craftsmanship to audiences in the United States while creating new opportunities for international business partnerships and cultural exchange.________________________________________Media ContactJ+B ShowroomBrooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo (BBFL)Brooklyn, New YorkEmail: bbflfamilymember@gmail.comWebsite: https://www.jplusbny.com/ ________________________________________

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