Fly With Us Over the Beautiful and Rugged South Fork Tolt River

In the Pacific Northwest, we have excellent opportunities to experience nature. But some locations, including the South Fork Tolt’s dam, reservoir, watershed, and much of the river are inaccessible for a variety of reasons. In addition to private land ownership, limited road access, and the ruggedness of terrain around parts of the river making it difficult to safely access, the reservoir and its surrounding watershed are closed to protect water quality. Water quality is carefully managed because the reservoir provides about 30-40% of the drinking water supply for 1.6 million people.

The same water also provides a small but important source of renewable energy for Seattle City Light’s power grid. The South Fork Tolt Hydropower Project (Project) is currently being relicensed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The City, Tribes, federal and state agencies, local governments, and other parties involved in the relicensing process need accurate information about the river system and the species that depend on it, as well as the landscape, habitats, and terrestrial wildlife that live around it. Project area conditions make it difficult to get on-site for first-hand observations in many areas. So we rely on modern technology to help.

A Unique Aerial Video Gives a Bird’s-eye View of the Area

In addition to other sources of landscape imaging and data collection, the City commissioned a 360-degree video to provide a clear bird’s-eye view of the entire river. We flew along the South Fork Tolt River from its confluence with the Snoqualmie River up to the reservoir and back again at two different elevations with specialized circular camera equipment. Through an online portal, the high-resolution video can be turned in a full circle to view the landscape from any angle.

The video has provided a useful perspective to support the studies that are part of the relicensing process.

Kate Engel, Seattle City Light’s Science Policy Manager, expressed “The spherical video provides a unique opportunity to virtually tour the watershed and experience a 3D view of it from above. The complex, rugged, and remote qualities of the watershed shine through, helping the viewer understand the project’s unique setting.”

Leslie King is the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) FERC Coordinator for this Project. When she was interviewed for an earlier blog post, she commented on the importance of understanding current conditions to make good decisions about the future. She also noted how difficult it is to reach some parts of the South Fork Tolt River and acknowledged the City’s creativity to provide alternatives:

“Through the compilation of existing data, study‑related site visits, scheduled tours, and supplemental spherical video for areas that cannot be safely and more easily reached, the City has made an effort to provide multiple ways for us to access and understand river conditions.” — Leslie King, WDFW’s FERC Coordinator.

Take Yourself on a Self-guided Virtual Tour of the South Fork Tolt!

The spherical video is available for more than just scientific use. You can enjoy it, too. With this video, you can see parts of our region that most people have never had the chance to view!

How to Watch the South Fork Tolt River Spherical Video:

The video is available here. On this page, you’ll find two dropdown menus you can use to direct your viewing experience.

The “POI” (Points of Interest) menu takes you to a selection of highlights. If you only have time to look at one spot, we suggest the “SFT Dam.” This 34-second video segment offers a spectacular bird’s-eye view of the reservoir, dam, and watershed, all surrounded by the lush beauty of the Cascade foothills.

If you want a more comprehensive viewing experience, the “River_Mile” menu lets you put yourself in the helicopter for the entire flight, mile by mile, from the South Fork Tolt River’s confluence with the Snoqualmie River to the reservoir and back again.

Use your mouse to shift the direction you want to look as the helicopter makes its flight. A map beside the video pane will help keep you oriented along the way. Click the small blue help button beside the dropdown menus for more detailed instructions on controlling your virtual experience.

You can learn more about this project, the relicensing process, and access all the related documents – at: seattle.gov/tolt-relicensing. A Public Documents Library is under “Project Documents and Resources.”

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