The Northgate Branch Celebrates 20 Years as a Community Cornerstone, Amid Neighborhood Changes

Join The Seattle Public Library’s Northgate Branch on Tuesday, July 14, from 1 to 5 PM. to celebrate 20 years of serving the dynamic Northgate neighborhood. Enjoy cake and other refreshments, a public program, crafts, games, a photo booth and more! For the past two decades, as the neighborhood has experienced sweeping changes, the Northgate Branch and the neighboring community center have provided a welcoming space for families, older adults, immigrants and refugees, job seekers, and students. Chief Librarian Tom Fay will speak at the July 14 celebration, along with other special guests. The Northgate Branch will celebrate its anniversary with several other family programs that week for the community to enjoy!

Highlights of the Northgate Branch partnership with Northgate Community Center and Seattle Parks

In the late 20th century, the Library joined forces with Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) to build a community center, a library and a park in the Northgate neighborhood. The city departments bought property along 5th Ave NE, just across the street from Northgate Mall.​ Over the years, SPR and the Northgate branch have cultivated an important partnership, rooted in community value. A few highlights in partnership include:

The daycare and preschool children based in the community center regularly visit the branch.

During the school year, our children’s librarian Jessie O’Dunne makes monthly story time visits to the community center’s preschool classroom, which is part of Pinehurst Pre-K.

The branch tables each summer at the community center’s Summer Celebration.

Staff implemented a “Memory Cafe” program that focuses on dementia-friendly recreation.

Partnership with the East African Elder program at the community center, hosted by Sound Generations every Tuesday.

Creating a space for families who visit the center or the library to go back and forth, filling their days with programs and stories.

Northgate Branch 20th Anniversary Week Programs

The Northgate Branch’s anniversary programs are supported by donors of The Seattle Public Library Foundation. No registration is required. All library programs are free and open to the public. The branch is located at 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E., Seattle, and is open seven days a week.