Committee on Small Business Activity: The Week of July 13th
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING – The House Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing titled “AI on Main Street: How AI is Shaping the Future of Small Business.” The purpose of this hearing is to examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming small business operations, competitiveness, and economic opportunity. This hearing will also assess barriers that small businesses face in AI adoption as well as federal initiatives that are helping small businesses learn and implement AI technologies.
DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00 AM ET
LOCATION: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
Mr. Jordan Crenshaw
Senior Vice President
Technology Engagement Center, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Mr. Anthony Qaiyum
President
Merz Apothecary
Mr. France Hoang
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
BoodleBox
Mr. Chike Aguh
Head of Innovation and Strategy
Kapor Center
TO ATTEND OR WATCH: This committee hearing is open to the public and can be viewed online on the Committee's YouTube channel.
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