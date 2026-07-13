Committee on Small Business Activity: The Week of July 13th

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING – The House Committee on Small Business will hold a hearing titled “AI on Main Street: How AI is Shaping the Future of Small Business.” The purpose of this hearing is to examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming small business operations, competitiveness, and economic opportunity. This hearing will also assess barriers that small businesses face in AI adoption as well as federal initiatives that are helping small businesses learn and implement AI technologies.

DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mr. Jordan Crenshaw

Senior Vice President

Technology Engagement Center, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Mr. Anthony Qaiyum

President

Merz Apothecary

Mr. France Hoang

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

BoodleBox

Mr. Chike Aguh

Head of Innovation and Strategy

Kapor Center

TO ATTEND OR WATCH: This committee hearing is open to the public and can be viewed online on the Committee's YouTube channel.

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