WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Drug Traffickers

While Americans enjoyed the weekend, ICE officers were hard at work arresting criminals from American communities

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement arrested more worst of the worst criminals across the country, including those convicted for murder, sexual assault of children, aggravated assault, drug trafficking, and other despicable crimes.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, the men and women of ICE law enforcement were working around the clock to arrest criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, child sexual abuse, assault, and drug trafficking,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to make America safe again and remove criminal illegal aliens. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Omar Alejandro Radillo-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Northside Rialto gang, convicted for second-degree murder in Fontana, California.

Juilo Roman-Matos, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for aggravated manslaughter in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Rafael Aquino-Mateo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Los Angeles, California.

Jimmy Alberto Castro-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for second-degree child molestation – sexual assault in Providence, Rhode Island.

Jesus Huizar-Macias, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sex with a minor and failure to register as a sex offender in Stanislaus County, California.

Santos Anaya-Alday, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 years old with force in Los Angeles, California.

Naif Jamal Aldossary, a criminal illegal alien from Saudi Arabia, convicted for indecent liberties with a child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Asuel Quintino Pujols-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, convicted for aggravated assault—non-family - strongarm, assault, conspiracy to commit larceny, and resisting officer in Brooklyn, Connecticut.

Yeilan Oliver-Roque, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for sexual battery with a deadly weapon – serious injury in Miami, Florida.

Alonso Marquez-Arreola, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual battery, assault, and illegal reentry in Cartersville, Georgia.

Julio Carreras-Arozarena, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated battery – intended harm, burglary of unoccupied dwelling, and SEVEN counts of uttering forged instrument in Miami, Florida.

Salvador Ramos-Moreno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of force/assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm with great bodily injury likely in Los Angeles, California.

Osman Meaz-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the U.S. District of Nebraska.

Prakash Raghubar, a criminal illegal alien from Trinidad and Tobago, convicted for controlled substance possession with the intent to distribute and issue forged prescription in Baltimore, Maryland.

Carlos Abraham Merino-Cobos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens in District Court for the District of Arizona.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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