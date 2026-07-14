Essex County, New Jersey Sanctuary Politicians Enact New Law Refusing to Notify ICE Law Enforcement Before Releasing Criminal Illegal Aliens from Jail

These policies will make New Jersey less safe by releasing criminals to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after Essex County, New Jersey sanctuary politicians passed a resolution declaring that the county will no longer honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers for illegal aliens in their jails and will instead release criminals back into New Jersey communities.

The Essex County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution restricting the use of county property and resources to assist with civil immigration enforcement activities. These sanctuary policies were officially implemented on July 9.

Going forward, these changes will negatively impact ICE’s ability to conduct direct custody transfers from Essex County Jail, and will require additional operational resources to locate and arrest criminal illegal aliens. ICE law enforcement will have to increase their reliance on field enforcement actions and additional resources in order to protect American citizens in Essex County from public safety threats.

“Sanctuary policies like this make New Jersey communities less safe,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “In Essex County, instead of notifying ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians will RELEASE criminals from jails into New Jersey communities. When sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with ICE law enforcement, they put the safety of the public and our officers at risk. It also requires us to have a larger presence to arrest criminals at large instead of in the controlled setting of a jail.”

Below are some examples of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE in Essex County:

Carlos Humberto Perez-Soza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sex assault – force / coercion.

Nazarjon Gayratjonovich Abdukahorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan, convicted for lure/entice child by various means. Abdukahorov is a registered sex offender.

Carlos Capurro, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child less than 13-years-old and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Johanns Cuadros-Almanza, a criminal illegal alien from Peru and registered sex offender, convicted for aggravated criminal sexual contact.

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