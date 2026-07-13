Board of Election Regular Meeting Notice - July 2026

The New Hanover County Board of Elections will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the Board of Elections Office, located at 226 Government Center Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct regular business and discuss election-related matters. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Members of the public may also listen to or participate in the meeting by phone or online through Microsoft Teams. To join by phone, dial 1-336-218-2051 at 5:30 p.m. When prompted for the Conference ID, enter 885 584 2 followed by the pound sign (#). To join online, please do so by clicking the livestream link here at 5:30 p.m.

Individuals who wish to submit public comments in advance of the upcoming Board of Elections meeting may do so by emailing newhanover.boe@nhcgov.com. Please include “Board of Elections” in the subject line. Comments must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026. Written comments will be provided to the board, and the board chair will acknowledge receipt or enter them into the record during the public hearing and/or public comment period.

Release Contact:

Eric Navagh

Elections Director

910-798-7339