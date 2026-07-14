SIRT Concludes Investigation Into Death Following Single Vehicle Rollover in Moose Jaw

CANADA, July 14 - Released on July 13, 2026

On Friday, November 8, 2024, at approximately 12:33 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) regarding a serious incident involving police.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca:443/api/v1/products/129231/formats/155361/download

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

Additional information on the incident can be found here: SIRT Investigating Death Following Single Vehicle Rollover in Moose Jaw | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan

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