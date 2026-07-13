You’re invited: Celebrate the opening of Evans Homestead and new trail at Lincoln Mountain Open Space

Public invited to July 18 ribbon cutting event honoring local history as part of America 250 and Colorado 150 celebrations

Pictured: The Evans homestead at Lincoln Mountain Open Space

You’re invited to celebrate the ribbon-cutting for the historic Evans Homestead and the new Homestead Trail at a public event at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Lincoln Mountain Open Space.

The event is part of Douglas County’s ongoing series of exhibits, events and ribbon cuttings commemorating America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th birthday this year. Together, these celebrations highlight the people, places and stories that shaped our nation, state and local communities.

The ceremony will mark the completion of a new half-mile trail connection leading visitors to one of Douglas County’s most significant historic properties while highlighting the County’s ongoing efforts to preserve local history and expand access to outdoor recreation.

The Homestead Trail branches off the Palmer Divide Trail approximately 1.25 miles from the trailhead and winds through willows along West Cherry Creek and open cattle pasture before arriving at the historic homestead site. Visitors along the trail can enjoy views of Pikes Peak and the surrounding landscape.

Thomas N. Evans established the first farm in this stretch of the Palmer Divide after homesteading the property in 1873. The home standing today is believed to have been built by John and Annie Izard in the late 1800s and is the only known remaining example of a gable front home in Douglas County and one of fewer than five intact examples in Colorado.

Douglas County has worked to preserve and stabilize the historic structure through a multi-phase restoration effort that began in 2013 and continues today. Recent improvements have included a new foundation, structural stabilization, floor restoration and exterior rehabilitation work.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is free and open to the public.

Event details:

What: Evans Homestead and Homestead Trail Ribbon Cutting

Evans Homestead and Homestead Trail Ribbon Cutting When: Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 11 a.m. Where: Lincoln Mountain Open Space

Lincoln Mountain Open Space Cost: Free and open to the public

Parking will be available on site at the Lincoln Mountain Open Space trailhead. An optional shuttle will be available to transport attendees between the parking area and the Evans Homestead site for the ceremony. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes suitable for walking on natural surface trails.