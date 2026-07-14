Camperdown Pizza and Coffee Lounge Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Pizza in the Shire of Corangamite

CAMPERDOWN, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camperdown Pizza and Coffee Lounge has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Pizza in the Shire of Corangamite, Victoria. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, reputation, and overall business performance.Located in the heart of Camperdown, Camperdown Pizza and Coffee Lounge has become a favourite destination for locals and visitors seeking delicious stone baked pizzas, quality coffee, and friendly hospitality. The takeaway has built a strong reputation for its fresh ingredients, generous portions, welcoming atmosphere, and commitment to delivering an exceptional bon appetit experience.The Quality Business Awards recognizes businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous 12 months. Award recipients are selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of customer reviews, business reputation, service excellence, trustworthiness, and overall customer satisfaction.Customers consistently praise Camperdown Pizza and Coffee Lounge for its outstanding food quality, prompt service, and friendly staff. Many reviewers highlight the takeaway’s wide variety of pizzas, fresh toppings, excellent value for money, and inviting environment that keeps customers returning time and time again. The business has earned a loyal customer base by maintaining high standards and creating memorable bon appetit experience for families, friends, and visitors alike.The team at Camperdown Pizza and Coffee Lounge takes pride in serving the local community and continually strives to exceed customer expectations. Their dedication to quality ingredients, attentive service, and consistency has established the takeaway as one of the leading pizza destinations in the Corangamite region.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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