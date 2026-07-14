Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Curry and Union Counties

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought emergency in Curry and Union counties through Executive Order 26-12 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance. The Executive Order is available here.

This marks the sixth drought declaration order issued in 2026. In total, 21 of Oregon’s 36 counties are now under drought emergency status. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Curry and Union counties are experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions. Seasonal climate and drought outlooks indicate that drought conditions in the counties are likely to persist.

Curry County

As of June 30, all of Curry County is in moderate to severe drought. Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (SPEI) values over the water year-to-date (WYTD) correspond with moderate to severe drought for most of Curry County.

Union County

As of June 30, all of Union County is in some form of drought. 96% of the county is in severe to extreme drought, with extreme drought accounting for 41% of the county. SPEI values over the WYTD correspond with moderate to extreme drought for most of the county.

Impact and State Response

Drought conditions are expected to significantly affect Oregon’s farms, ranches, recreation and tourism sectors, drinking water availability, fish and wildlife habitats, and other natural resource-dependent activities. Extreme dryness will likely shorten the growing season, decrease water supplies, and increase wildfire risk.

The drought declaration unlocks emergency tools for affected communities, including assistance for local water users and expedited review processes through the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD).

In March, the Governor declared drought in Baker, Deschutes, and Umatilla counties, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740, followed by a declaration in April for Crook, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson, Morrow, and Wallowa counties; a declaration in May for Coos, Klamath, and Wheeler counties; a declaration on June 10 for Douglas, Gilliam, Harney, Lake, and Malheur counties; and a declaration on June 24 for Josephine and Wasco counties. The Oregon Water Supply Availability Committee and state natural resource partners continue to monitor water conditions closely.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal and Tribal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM).