Ainnocence Reports 91.4% Success Across 58 Antibody Affinity Maturation Campaigns, Opens 28-Program Biologics Pipeline

Structure-free AI platform delivers picomolar leads while cutting wet-lab validation to 20-50 samples per round

The number that matters to a partner is not how many molecules our model can score, it is how many they have to make” — Dr. Lurong Pan, Founder and CEO of Ainnocence

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ainnocence Inc., an AI-driven pharmaceutical & material IP-generating platform company, today reported performance results from 75 completed protein design programs and announced that it is seeking licensing and partnering agreements for 28 antibody, bispecific and ADC programs that have generated positive preclinical data across oncology, immunology and metabolic indications.

Across 58 affinity maturation campaigns, Ainnocence's SentinusAI® platform succeeded in 53, a 91.4% program success rate, with only five campaigns failing to produce an improved binder. On novel targets attempted with no structural information and no prior binder, 9 of 17 de novo campaigns (53%) yielded validated hits.



Performance without structure

Unlike 3D structure-dependent approaches, SentinusAI® predicts binding directly from sequence, removing the requirement for a resolved co-crystal or predicted complex. That design choice underpins both the platform's throughput and its economics: Ainnocence reports a roughly 10,000-fold reduction in computational cost relative to conventional 3D modeling workflows, a computation cycle of one to two weeks per round, and capacity to run more than 100 programs concurrently.

The practical effect is on the wet lab. Because each round is narrowed to 20–50 designs before synthesis, partners test tens of molecules rather than thousands:

De novo design: 7.5% positive rate on round-1 zero-shot prediction, rising to 30% on round-2 reinforcement-learning iteration

Affinity maturation: 21.5% positive rate on round-1 zero-shot prediction, rising to 43.8% on round-2 iteration

Affinity gains from tens- to thousands-fold over the parent molecule, with leads reaching picomolar potency



Picomolar leads across formats

Delivered programs span Fabs, scFvs, mAbs, bispecifics and ADC-enabling binders. Of the campaigns with quantified KD readouts, 28 reached sub-nanomolar affinity and seven reached 100 pM or better. Leading results include an IL-15×IL-21 bispecific at approximately 0.09 pM on the IL-21 arm, a TNFα-OX40L bispecific at 8.6 pM, an anti-C1q program at 1-20 pM and a TL1A×p40 bispecific at 23 pM. An anti-VEGF scFv-IgG measured 27.8-34.6 pM by SPR, outperforming the bevacizumab reference run in the same experiment.



Twenty-eight programs available for licensing

Ainnocence's internal pipeline comprises 37 programs, of which 28 have produced positive data and are now available for licensing or partnering, individually or as a portfolio. Highlights include a TL1A×p40 bispecific (KD 0.16 nM; benchmark duvakitug, Phase 3), an anti-IL-36R Fab with 13 of 21 matured variants binding below the 1 pM detection limit (benchmark spesolimab-class HB-0034), an anti-TROP2 ADC lead at 0.37-0.43 nM with confirmed internalization (benchmark Trodelvy) and an anti-B7-H3 program at approximately 0.56 nM (benchmark ifinatamab deruxtecan, Phase 2). Seven ADC-ready internalizing oncology targets have been validated by FACS and internalization assay and leads have expressed at titers up to approximately 440 mg/L at greater than 99% SEC purity.



“The number that matters to a partner is not how many molecules our model can score, it is how many they have to make,” said Dr.Lurong Pan, PhD, Founder and CEO of Ainnocence. “Twenty to fifty designs per round, one to two weeks of compute and a 91.4% program success rate across 58 maturation campaigns is a different operating model for antibody discovery. And because we never depended on a resolved structure, the targets other platforms set aside are the ones we take on.”



Collaborate with Ainnocence

Ainnocence is seeking licensing and partnering relationships to advance the pipeline through affinity finalization, ADC conjugation, in vivo efficacy and clinical development. Additional non-confidential and confidential materials are available on request.



About Ainnocence Inc.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in California, Ainnocence is a next-generation biotechnology company transforming drug discovery and synthetic biology through AI-based, sequence-first engineering. The company’s self-evolving platform evaluates up to 10 billion molecules spanning proteins, antibodies, small molecules, nucleic acids, and chemical formulations within hours to weeks, enabling rapid, multi-objective design across therapeutic, biological, and chemical systems. By reducing R&D timelines and costs while increasing success rates, Ainnocence empowers industry and academic partners to pursue complex biological innovation with greater precision and control.

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