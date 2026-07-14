Author Deb Hazlett to Appear at Southern California Bookstores

Before Tomorrow Book Cover Deb Hazlett

Memoir Before Tomorrow — about selling everything at 65 and driving across America alone — comes to Irvine and Tustin

Exceptionally well written, emotionally engaging, and an inherently interesting read from start to finish, "Before Tomorrow" is an especially and unreservedly recommended pick” — Midwest Book Review

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deb Hazlett , author of the memoir Before Tomorrow, will sign copies of her book at two Southern California locations this month. Hazlett will appear at Barnes & Noble at the Irvine Spectrum on Saturday, July 18, and at Barnes & Noble at Tustin Marketplace on Saturday, July 25. Both events are free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing.Before Tomorrow: A Memoir is the story of a woman who spent decades quietly containing a restlessness she could never quite silence—until cancer and a near-fatal surgical complication made one thing unmistakably clear: if she was ever going to answer it, now was the only chance she had. She sold her suburban home, shed ninety percent of her belongings, bought a twenty-five-foot Airstream, and drove across America alone at sixty-five. The book chronicles both the practical work of that decision — the financial spreadsheets, the trailer research, a COVID diagnosis three days before she had to vacate — and the interior reckoning behind it. It has drawn praise from reviewers for its warmth, honesty, and the specificity of its hard-won wisdom."At sixty-five, Deb Hazlett made a choice many only dream about. Before Tomorrow is part travel memoir, part practical guide, and entirely inspiring. Her story is proof that adventure doesn't have an age limit—it only requires the courage to begin."— Scott Stillman, author of I Don't Want to Grow Up“Exceptionally well written, emotionally engaging, and an inherently interesting read from start to finish, "Before Tomorrow" is an especially and unreservedly recommended pick for personal reading lists … “— Midwest Book Review“A thoughtful, quietly inspiring memoir that succeeds because it understands that the greatest adventure is rarely geographical. It is learning, often painfully and embarrassingly, to inhabit one's own life without apology.”— Reedsy Discovery"I didn't leave because I was running away," says Hazlett. "I left because something in me had been waiting a very long time to find out who I was when no one else was defining it. I wanted to feel what I felt that first morning in the trailer, curtains open, coffee in hand — like an outlaw, finally choosing a life I had never been given permission to live."At a moment when millions of women are reexamining what the second half of life can look like, Before Tomorrow speaks directly to that hunger — not with inspiration-poster language, but with the gritty, funny, hard-won truth of someone who actually did it. Hazlett will be available to meet readers, discuss the book, and sign copies at both appearances.EVENT DETAILSIrvine SigningDate: Saturday, July 18, 2026Time: 1pmLocation: Barnes & Noble, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine, CA Admission: Free and open to the publicTustin SigningDate: Saturday, July 25, 2026Time: 1pmLocation: Barnes & Noble, Tustin Marketplace, Tustin, CA Admission: Free and open to the publicABOUT THE BOOKBefore Tomorrow: A Memoir by Deb Hazlett is published by Opal Road Publishing (2026). Available in paperback (ISBN 979-8-9955183-0-3), hardcover (ISBN 979-8-9955183-1-0), and ebook. For more information and to follow Deb's ongoing journey, visit debhazlett.com.ABOUT THE AUTHORDeb Hazlett is the author of Before Tomorrow: A Memoir. She spent decades quietly containing a restlessness she could never quite name—until cancer treatment and a life-threatening surgical complication made clear that if she was ever going to answer it, the time was now. She sold her home, downsized ninety percent of her belongings, and set out alone across the United States in a twenty-five-foot Airstream at the age of sixty-five. She is based in Southern California and continues to travel. Find her at debhazlett.com and on Substack.MEDIA CONTACTLiz Dubelmanliz@vidlit.comdebhazlett.com###

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