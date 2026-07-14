FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aero-Mark, LLC is pleased to announce the sale of Fairhope Aerospace (“FHA”) to Segers Aero Corporation (“Segers”). The transaction closed on June 23, 2026.Under Aero-mark’s ownership, Fairhope Aerospace has grown into a respected FAA-certified Part 145 repair station supporting the global commercial aviation market. Based in Fairhope, Alabama, FHA specializes in the repair and overhaul of pneumatic, hydraulic, and electromechanical aircraft components and has built its reputation on technical expertise, responsive service, and a strong commitment to quality.The sale represents an important milestone for Aero-mark and FHA. Aero-mark is proud of the business FHA has become and believes the company is well positioned for continued growth, expanded customer support, and ongoing investment in its people, capabilities, and service offerings.“ We are proud of Fairhope Aerospace’s growth and grateful to the employees, customers, suppliers, and partners who helped build the business. FHA has established a strong position in the commercial aviation MRO market, and we are confident the company will continue to serve customers with the same quality, responsiveness, and technical excellence that have defined its success.” Mark Lee, Chairman of Aero-mark, LLCAbout Aero-mark, LLCAero-mark, LLC is a family-owned aerospace firm with more than 40 years of experience acquiring, growing, and improving businesses. The firm creates value through strategic direction, capital investment, operational expertise, industry relationships, and technology. While historically focused on aerospace and defense investments, Aero-mark has also invested in real estate and technology businesses and continues to expand its investment platform through a diverse and experienced leadership team.

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