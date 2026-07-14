Partnerize 2026 Zero-Click Commerce Index™: Publishers Drive 3.84x More Influence Than Last-Click Registers

VantagePoint™ research documents the structural gap between AI-mediated publisher influence and measurement.

As AI continues to reshape commerce, measuring and rewarding publisher influence will become increasingly important. That's why we built VantagePoint™.” — Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI-powered search reshapes how consumers discover brands and make purchases online, traditional measurement captures only a fraction of the influence actually driving those decisions. Partnerize today published the 2026 Zero-Click Commerce Index™, which finds that publishers generate 3.84x more measurable purchase influence through AI-mediated discovery than traditional last-click attribution records indicate.The report analyzed publisher citation activity across thousands of touchpoints in six U.S. consumer categories: Luxury Fashion, Smart Wearables, Casual & Everyday Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Data Storage & Memory Solutions, and Consumer Audio Devices. The report establishes an ongoing benchmark for measuring publisher influence in AI-mediated commerce.Across all six categories, the report identifies a consistent pattern: editorial publishers generating the most measurable AI influence receive little or no compensation under traditional click-based measurement and compensation models.The HaloIndex™: A New Measurement Standard for the AI EraThe HaloIndex™ measures the ratio of AI-mediated publisher influence to traditional click-through attribution. It is a comparative measurement designed to quantify the relationship between observed AI-mediated publisher influence and traditional click-based attribution. A score above 1.0 means clickless publisher influence exceeds what click-based measurement registers. Across the six categories analyzed, the average HaloIndex™ is 3.84x, driven by the accelerating prevalence of AI-generated answers for commercial search queries.Category scores range from 1.54x in Consumer Audio Devices to 10.94x in Luxury Fashion, reflecting the role of research intensity, purchase complexity, and aspirational content in driving AI-mediated discovery.Key HaloIndex™ findings by category:- Luxury Fashion: 10.94x- Smart Wearables: 7.33x- Casual & Everyday Apparel: 3.02x- Beauty & Personal Care: 2.96x- Data Storage & Memory Solutions: 2.27x- Consumer Audio Devices: 1.54xThe Publisher Attribution Gap: Structural, Not IncidentalAs consumer discovery shifts into AI-generated answers, traditional click-based measurement captures only a portion of publisher influence, leaving significant commercial value unrecognized and uncompensated. While Luxury Fashion publishers generated 10.94x more influence than clicks registered, those same publishers earned commissions based on far fewer transactions because traditional last-click tracking can’t see the full picture of influence. This structural mismatch holds across all six categories.In total, the report identifies 1,056 citation gaps, including 47 high-priority commercial opportunities, representing specific articles and publisher relationships where the gap between influence and compensation is large enough to act on immediately.Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize, outlines the importance of the findings. “The data tells a clear story: the publishers doing the most work in AI-mediated discovery are often the least recognized by traditional measurement and compensation models. The 2026 Zero-Click Commerce Index™ gives advertisers and publishers objective evidence of that gap through an AAM-certified measurement methodology. As AI continues to reshape commerce, measuring and rewarding publisher influence will become increasingly important. That's why we built VantagePoint™."MethodologyThe 2026 Zero-Click Commerce Index™ was produced using data from VantagePoint™ by Partnerize. The data reflect U.S. consumer search and publisher citation activity across six categories for April 2026. VantagePoint™ measures publisher influence by tracking which editorial properties are cited in AI Overview responses and Answer Engines to commercial search queries, and connecting those citations to downstream conversion activity.Rather than relying on assumed keywords or static snapshots, VantagePoint™ analyzes actual buyer search behavior and samples AI responses multiple times per query to produce a stable, consistent signal. Only sessions following a genuine organic search path are counted; paid, email, direct, and already-attributed consumer journeys are excluded to ensure the metric reflects true editorial publisher influence.The VantagePoint™ measurement methodology has been independently certified by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM).The findings suggest that AI is reshaping not only how consumers discover products, but also how value is created and recognized across digital commerce. As discovery increasingly occurs before the click, advertisers and publishers require measurement systems capable of connecting upstream influence to downstream commercial outcomes.AvailabilityThe 2026 Zero-Click Commerce Index™ is available for download at https://go.partnerize.com/zero-click-commerce-index . Advertisers and publishers seeking a category-specific analysis can contact Partnerize at https://partnerize.com/contact About PartnerizePartnerize is building the economic infrastructure required to measure, attribute, and compensate influence across modern commerce. The company enables brands to connect discovery, decisioning, and transaction into a single, measurable, and economically actionable system that extends beyond traditional performance marketing models. VantagePoint™ and HaloIndex™ are trademarks of Partnerize. For more information, visit www.partnerize.com/vantagepoint

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.