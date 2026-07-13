“Texas Is A Mess”: Ken Paxton's Lavish European Vacation Has Texans and GOP Strategists Seeing Red

Fox 26 Houston : “At the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country he’s paying homage to the King. I don’t understand what he’s thinking.”

AUSTIN, TX — Ken Paxton’s latest string of corruption, from being caught on the streets of London over July 4th with his mistress to allegations of voter fraud , is enraging Texans and is causing a meltdown among Republicans .

“ Texas is a mess! ” declared one GOP strategist lamenting Ken Paxton’s scandals. Fox News host Tomi Lahren said “ We do have a flawed candidate [in Ken Paxton]. We just do. ” A prominent MAGA influencer raged “ Paxton needs to be more visible. Talarico stuff is everywhere. ”

A panel for Fox 26 Houston over the weekend roasted Paxton for celebrating America’s 250th anniversary in England “ and not at one of hundreds of 4th of July parades in the state he hopes to represent. ” Even Senator Ted Cruz admitted this past week on The Sean Hannity Show that Talarico has “a real chance ” of beating scandal-plagued Ken Paxton this November.

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin:

“Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in American history and even Republicans can’t help but admit his latest string of scandals is abhorrent. Voters are sick of puppet politicians like Ken Paxton who put lavish vacations before working families and break the very laws they are meant to enforce. Paxton is the embodiment of the corrupt system and politics that Texans despise and will be holding him accountable this November.”

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