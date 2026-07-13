ICYMI: FOX 26 Houston Panel Slams Ken Paxton for Voter Fraud And Lavish Vacations Abroad - “I Don’t Understand What He’s Thinking”

AUSTIN, TX — Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday morning panel slammed Ken Paxton for vacationing in Europe with his mistress and new allegations of voter fraud, with panelists roasting Paxton for what anchor Greg Groogan called “breaking a law he’s sworn to enforce.”

Watch the full panel on FOX 26 Houston

When asked for his thoughts, legal analyst Chris Tritico said, “Ken Paxton has blinders on. He's running for Senate and, at the 250th anniversary of the founding of our country, he's paying homage to the king,” in reference to a video from the Daily Mail’s reporting that Paxton was in London for July 4th. Tritico continued, “I don't understand what he's thinking. And then Donald Trump's been looking for voter fraud for, what, ten years now? And it was right here! All we had to do was talk to our own attorney general. It's right here. I don't get it.”

“This is about corruption,” said commentator Paul Castro. “He’s prosecuting people for the very thing that he's doing. And they should be focusing on the $6 million whistleblower settlement that created the entire impetus behind the impeachment trial.”

###