ClearSK Highlights Doctor-Led Assessment for Anti-Wrinkle Treatment in Singapore

Doctor-led aesthetic clinic provides clinical assessment and personalised treatment planning for expression lines.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearSK , a doctor-led aesthetic clinic established in Singapore in 2008, provides doctor-led assessment and treatment planning for patients seeking advice about expression lines, including forehead lines, frown lines and crow's feet.Expression lines, sometimes called dynamic wrinkles, form through repeated facial muscle movement over time — such as frowning, squinting or raising the eyebrows. Muscle-relaxing treatment may involve botulinum toxin, a prescription-only medicine in Singapore, to temporarily reduce activity in specific facial muscles, which may allow the overlying skin to appear smoother and more relaxed. As a POM, botulinum toxin is administered only by, or under the direct supervision of, a registered medical practitioner. As with any aesthetic treatment, outcomes vary from person to person.At ClearSK, treatment plans are developed following a doctor-led consultation that considers individual facial movement, muscle strength and aesthetic goals. Treatment recommendations, dosage and injection placement are determined following an individual clinical assessment.As the effects are temporary, repeat treatment may be considered over time where clinically appropriate. As with all aesthetic treatments, ClearSK recommends a doctor consultation to assess suitability before proceeding.About ClearSK:Since its founding in 2008, ClearSK has provided doctor-led aesthetic care in Singapore. Across its clinic network, more than 200,000 treatments and procedures have been performed, supporting patients with a wide range of skin and aesthetic concerns. Doctors develop personalised treatment plans based on each individual's clinical presentation and treatment goals. This approach is applied consistently across ClearSK's multiple clinic locations in Singapore.Contact:Name: ClearSKEmail: enquiry@clearsk.comPhone Number: +6588781181Note: This release is intended for general informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Individual suitability and treatment outcomes vary. Botulinum toxin is a prescription-only medicine in Singapore and may only be prescribed and administered by, or under the supervision of, a registered medical practitioner following a clinical assessment.

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