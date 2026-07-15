Strelis Appoints Todd Telemeco as Senior Director of Consulting Services

Todd A. Telemeco, PT, DPT, PhD, Senior Director of Consulting Services at Strelis™.

Health sciences education leader brings over two decades of experience in higher education administration, accreditation, program development, and strategy.

Todd brings exactly the kind of executive-level academic leadership and health sciences expertise our university partners need as they modernize and expand their programs.” — Joseph Brence, CEO of Strelis

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strelis , formerly Rehab Essentials, today announced the appointment of Todd A. Telemeco, PT, DPT, PhD , as Senior Director of Consulting Services. In this role, Telemeco will lead Strelis’ consulting practice, working with university leaders to support program development, accreditation, academic strategy, and long-term institutional growth.Telemeco brings more than two decades of leadership experience across higher education administration, health sciences program development, accreditation, strategic planning, enrollment growth, and organizational transformation. He has served as a university president, vice president, dean, founding dean, program director, and program founder, successfully leading institutions through complex academic, operational, and strategic initiatives.“Todd brings exactly the kind of executive-level academic leadership and health sciences expertise our university partners need as they modernize and expand their programs,” said Joseph Brence, CEO of Strelis. “His experience leading institutions, developing new programs, guiding accreditation, and building sustainable academic models will strengthen our ability to serve universities as a strategic partner, not just a service provider.”A Proven Leader in Health Sciences Program DevelopmentThroughout his career, Telemeco has launched, expanded, and optimized academic programs that help institutions strengthen enrollment, respond to workforce needs, and build more sustainable health sciences education models. His experience includes developing doctoral and graduate programs, redesigning curricula, establishing assessment frameworks, implementing hybrid and online growth strategies, and supporting academic transformation aligned with student outcomes and institutional priorities.At Strelis, Telemeco will lead consulting engagements across the company’s portfolio, oversee consulting delivery quality, and serve as a strategic advisor to university presidents, provosts, deans, and program leaders. His work will support institutions seeking to build, modernize, accredit, and scale health sciences programs with greater clarity, confidence, operational discipline, and sustainable business models.Telemeco’s accreditation experience is especially aligned with Strelis’ work in health professions education. He has led initial accreditation efforts, reaccreditation reviews, substantive program changes, and institutional accreditation advancement initiatives. He has also served as an accreditation reviewer and team leader for CAPTE, with experience spanning physical therapy, occupational therapy, nursing, counseling, physician assistant studies, and broader institutional accreditation efforts.Expanding Strelis’ Consulting PracticeAs Senior Director of Consulting Services, Telemeco will help advance Strelis’ consulting practice as a core component of the company’s broader platform and services model. He will be responsible for consulting engagement delivery, executive client relationships, consulting team leadership, accreditation guidance, practice operations, and revenue expansion within active institutional partnerships.“Strelis is uniquely positioned to help universities meet the growing demand for modern, scalable, and outcomes-focused health sciences education,” said Telemeco. “I am excited to join a team that understands both the academic complexity and the operational realities universities face. My focus will be on helping institutions develop high-quality programs, navigate accreditation with confidence, and build sustainable models that support students, faculty, with communities, and institutions.”In addition to his academic and accreditation leadership, Telemeco has built partnerships among universities, healthcare systems, community organizations, industry leaders, and philanthropic stakeholders. His experience developing academic-clinical relationships, advisory boards, workforce development initiatives, and community health partnerships will support Strelis’ work helping institutions strengthen capacity, expand workforce pipelines, and improve long-term program sustainability.---About StrelisStrelis, formerly Rehab Essentials, is a health sciences education technology company helping universities modernize, deliver, and continuously improve academic programs through strategic consulting, scalable learning systems, and intelligent platform solutions.Its solutions combine expert advisory services, modular learning infrastructure, embedded assessments, LMS-ready content, and real-time learning intelligence to help institutions improve learner outcomes, expand program capacity, and operate with greater visibility and confidence.Strelis™ is a trademark of Rehab Essentials, Inc. All rights reserved.

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