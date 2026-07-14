Fairfield County Repays Central SC Alliance Following Spec Building Success

Fairfield County Economic Development extends its sincere appreciation to the Central South Carolina Alliance for its investment and continued partnership in supporting economic growth in Fairfield County.

The Central SC Alliance provided a no-interest loan to help fund the construction of the speculative building in the Fairfield County Commerce Park. That investment has already produced results, as Mega Metal has entered into a long-term lease-to-own agreement with Fairfield County for the facility.

"We are pleased to share that this project represents the fastest speculative building the County has ever constructed and successfully transitioned to an end user," said Economic Development Director Ann Broadwater. "This success would not have been possible without the Central SC Alliance's partnership and confidence in Fairfield County's growth."

On Monday, July 13, 2026, Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter and Economic Development Director Ann Broadwater proudly presented the loan repayment check to Central SC Alliance President and CEO Jason Giulietti, marking another successful collaboration that continues to strengthen economic development in our region.