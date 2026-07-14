Library will transition to SCLENDS; checkouts suspended July 20-24

The Georgetown County Library system will be unable to process materials checkouts July 20-24 as it updates its system, migrating from the Palmetto Consortium to SCLENDS (South Carolina Library Evergreen Network Delivery System).

During the transition, library staff will not be able to check books in or out, create or adjust accounts, process Libby/Overdrive checkouts, or accept fines and fees. Branches will remain open for programs and to allow patrons to use printing services, computers, meeting rooms and the game room.

Once complete, the move to SCLENDS will give Georgetown County cardholders access to materials from 30 library systems across South Carolina — a big jump from the seven libraries it currently partners with to pool digital materials. Patrons will also be able to place their own holds on items outside the Georgetown County system without submitting paper request forms, and PIN codes will no longer be required to log into Libby accounts or library computers. Some items will also carry higher checkout limits and longer borrowing periods.

"We are delighted to be joining the SCLENDS Consortium. This change will give our patrons access to collections of partnering public libraries across South Carolina through a shared catalog of more than 2.97 million items, while also reducing costs for Georgetown County," said Dwight McInvaill, Georgetown County Library Director. "We appreciate our customers' patience during this brief transition and look forward to providing users with these expanded services."

If you have questions, contact your local branch.