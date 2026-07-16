DONNA TRYFMAN ADVANCES TO NOVEMBER AFTER FIRST-PLACE PRIMARY FINISH FOR LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE

Commitment to Justice and Fairness: Donna Tryfman for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Seat 131 Donna Tryfman for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Seat 131

Veteran Public Defender Receives Endorsements from Labor, Prosecutors, Elected Officials, Democratic Clubs, Community Organizations, and Editorial Boards

I am running to be everyone’s judge. Every person who enters a courtroom deserves to be heard, treated with dignity, and judged fairly under the law.” — Donna Tryfman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donna Tryfman, a veteran Los Angeles County Deputy Public Defender with more than 30 years of courtroom experience, finished first in the primary election for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, Seat 131, receiving 37% vote from the four-seat race advancing to the November General Election.Tryfman's first-place finish reflects a campaign centered on substantive experience , unwavering integrity, sound judicial temperament, and public service–supported by a diverse coalition of labor organizations, prosecutors, elected officials, democratic clubs, legal associations, community advocates, and voters throughout Los Angeles County.“This campaign has brought together people and organizations from many different backgrounds and perspectives,” said Tryfman. “What unites them is a belief that judges should be selected based on experience, fairness, temperament, and a demonstrated commitment to public service. I am deeply honored by their trust and support.” Senior Deputy Public Defender for more than three decades, Tryfman has handled some of the most serious and complex cases in the criminal justice system, currently handling only special-circumstance homicide matters in the Major Cases Unit. She has completed more than 100 trials, served as a Temporary Judge, led the Public Defenders Association as President, supervised juvenile court attorneys, served as a proctor in Teen Court, served as a Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commissioner, and devoted decades to mentoring young people and serving her community.Her campaign has been endorsed by a broad coalition that includes:Elected Leaders• Jesse Gabriel, Assembly Member (District 46)• Steve Cooley, past District Attorney of Los Angeles County• Adele Andrade-Stadler, Alhambra Council Member, past Mayor• Sean Rivas, San Fernando Council MemberLabor and Public Safety Organizations• Western States Regional Council of Carpenters• Unite Here Local 11• IBEW Local 11• Teamsters Local 25• Los Angeles Association of Deputy District AttorneysDemocratic Clubs and Legal Organizations• Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley• Stonewall Democratic Club• Mexican American Bar Association• North Valley Democratic Club• New Frontier Democratic Club• Torrance Democratic Club• Alhambra Democratic Club• LA Progressive• Democrats for the Protection of Animals• Crime Survivors PAC• Citizens for Accountable Leadership PACNewspaper Editorial Boards:• LA Daily News• Orange County Register• The Sun• Whittier Daily News• Pasadena Star-News• San Gabriel Valley Tribune• Daily Breeze• The Press-Enterprise• Redlands Daily Facts• Inland Valley Daily Bulletin• Metropolitan News-Enterprise• Colorado Boulevard NewsThroughout the campaign, Tryfman has emphasized that judges do not represent special interests, political factions, or particular constituencies. Our communities deserve judges with the experience to understand complex legal issues, the integrity to follow the law, and the independence to make difficult decisions fairly. That is the standard Donna Tryfman has demonstrated throughout her legal career, and it is the standard she will bring to the bench.“I am not running to be one group’s judge,” Tryfman said. “I am running to be everyone’s judge. Every person who enters a courtroom deserves to be heard, treated with dignity, and judged fairly under the law.”Supporters, including the endorsement of Troy Slaten, who ran against Tryfman and currently serves as an administrative law judge for the State of California, cite Tryfman’s extensive courtroom experience, leadership, community service, and life experience. A widow, single mother, daughter of immigrants, and longtime public servant, Donna Tryfman's life experiences have strengthened her resilience, compassion, and understanding of the challenges people face. Combined with her extensive legal experience, those qualities have shaped a career defined by respect for due process, fairness, judicial independence, and equal justice under the law.“As we move toward November, I will continue focusing on what matters most: qualifications, fairness, integrity, and service,” Tryfman said. “Voters deserve a campaign focused on the qualifications that matter most: substantive legal experience, sound judicial temperament, unwavering integrity, and the independence to uphold the rule of law. I welcome that conversation because I believe those are the qualities our courts—and our communities—deserve.”

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