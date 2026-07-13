Vacation Bible School at Yuma Proving Ground Chapel serves up fun and friendship

Religious services are as much a source of strength and solace to Soldiers as to civilians.

The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Chapel serves both throughout the year but had a particularly popular getaway for kids on post during the long, hot summer: Vacation Bible School (VBS).

With a rainforest theme this year, much of the chapel complex is spending a solid week decorated as a tropical jungle. The event looks like it is professionally done and lavishly funded but is in fact assembled on a shoestring budget with the dedicated labor of more than 20 teen and adult volunteers.

“It would be tough to do anything with much less than what we had for volunteers,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Byron Denman. “These are people who have come back every day to help with the set-up and are now involved in leading a group or leading an activity station.”

About 40 YPG youngsters divided into three groups from preschool to sixth grade are participating in the fun, which lasts an entire morning each day starting July 13. While VBS typically takes place early in the summer at churches in the civilian world, Denman waited until July to allow an opportunity for new children on post accompanying a parent on a permanent change of station move to participate, particularly as outdoor temperatures stay in the triple digits.

“We hope it pulls them into some sense of community and belonging,” said Denman. “During the summer months at YPG, kids aren’t going outside in the same way. The hope is that they come here to get connected, then take that back into the neighborhood or when they’re back in school in a few weeks.”

The students had fun listening to stories, singing songs, and rotating among multiple stations at the chapel, across the street at the community center, and at the post fitness center that saw them learning about the Bible, making arts and crafts, and playing games, with new activities slated for each day of the week. Snack time is also a popular station.

Allison Riggs has been volunteering at the chapel’s VBS programs since arriving here in 2023.

“VBS is one of my most favorite things that I look forward to every single year, other than Christmas and Easter,” she said. “Vacation Bible School is where we can really get the community in and give the kids something over this hot summer.”